Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
p
Puneet Jhota
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
The Flying Nest's current incarnation is called Avoriaz 1800—a reference to the hotel's location at 1,800 meters above sea level.
The stackable rooms are clad in eco-friendly wood paneling and they can be quickly assembled on-site.
The self-sufficient rooms are connected by small terraces.
French hotel group AccorHotels road tested the Flying Nest in various locations. The nomadic rooms will sit at the ski resort until the end of March.