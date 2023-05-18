SubscribeSign In
The Flying Nest's current incarnation is called Avoriaz 1800—a reference to the hotel's location at 1,800 meters above sea level.
The stackable rooms are clad in eco-friendly wood paneling and they can be quickly assembled on-site.
The self-sufficient rooms are connected by small terraces.
French hotel group AccorHotels road tested the Flying Nest in various locations. The nomadic rooms will sit at the ski resort until the end of March.
