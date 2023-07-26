Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Though the ceiling looks spectacular, it’s really crafted from standard 2’x2’ boards from Home Depot. LED light strips enhance the impact. “When you explain the method to someone, they’re like, ‘that’s it?!’” Laughs Losada-Amor.