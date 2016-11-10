Flexible Architecture by Philippe Starck for Ceramica Sant’Agostino, $22 per square foot The tile comes in glossy, matte, and stucco-like finishes. Nine color options are available, as is matching grout.
Casa da Musica Porto I (2006) An exhibition of Candida Höfer’s renowned architectural photography is on display at Fondazione Bisazza in Vincenza, Italy, through July 27. Photo by Candida Höfer
Brass Tactics The best way to showcase vintage hardware is to polish it lightly and paint door and window frames a pale white or gray, according to Hayon. Brass hardware also effectively accents mint-colored furniture like the Bisazza Bagno cabinet in the living room, a Hayon design from 2011.
Counter and basin mixer (€6,100).
Towel rack and valet (price upon request)
Mirror (€680), stool (€590), washbasin and basin mixer (€5,000), and wall shelves (€250 and €300).
Counter and sink (€6,800), mirror (€680)
This new contemporary kitchen for Euromobil designed by Edoardo Gherardi focuses on craft and tradition, bringing the best in design sensibility to create a flawless and friendly environment. Different areas of the kitchen are designated for food preparation, eating and entertaining to promote cleanliness and hygiene. Glass covers the doors on the top and sides, and are finished at the back with lacquered aluminum with color coordinated to the glass. The shelving units and dark wood, when integrated, created a warm and cozy feeling despite the clean minimalist design.
Shower (price upon request)
Bathtub (€9,800)
Sink (price upon request)
