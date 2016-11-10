This new contemporary kitchen for Euromobil designed by Edoardo Gherardi focuses on craft and tradition, bringing the best in design sensibility to create a flawless and friendly environment. Different areas of the kitchen are designated for food preparation, eating and entertaining to promote cleanliness and hygiene. Glass covers the doors on the top and sides, and are finished at the back with lacquered aluminum with color coordinated to the glass. The shelving units and dark wood, when integrated, created a warm and cozy feeling despite the clean minimalist design.