Red ALPOLIC aluminum composite panels have been used for the exterior cladding.
Front facade
The house comprises a series of modules, with the main living areas occupying the center and the master bedroom on the right. A large deck juts off the living room.
The design allows each volume to assert its independence while interacting with the other buildings in a rhythmic sequence.
Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
The living lounge, dining and kitchen are located within the larger of the two volumes.
The eating and sleeping quarters have settled easily onto the shores of Shoal Lake.
Entry Courtyard
In the kitchen, a custom composite dining table is paired with bright plastic Ikea chairs. Crasset’s Evolute pendant lights for Danese Milano, with origami-esque folded shades in maple veneer, hang above.
Resident Peter Østergaard (with Maja, 6, and Carl, 20 months) and architect and photographer Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen have been best friends since they were 13, which makes for easy collaboration. Says Bjerre-Poulsen: “There are always a lot of challenges in a renovation, but Peter and Åsa trusted my judgment and gave me a completely free hand. Usually it’s hard to push people into unconventional solutions, but Peter has all these wild and crazy ideas.” One such idea was to embed a transparent glass-and-iron door in the floor, operated by a hydraulic pump, which allows access to the subterranean wine cellar. At night, the lit-up cellar glows, lending the compact living room an increased sense of verticality.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
The home is approached from the south with views of Hood Canal below.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Beds are lofted above the kitchenette and large bench, and are accessible by wooden ladders.
A run-down 1960s cabin in the Swiss Jura Mountains, a gateway to skiing, has been given a smart, playful overhaul by the architecture studio Frundgallina. Carved into four distinct sections, it’s a spiral playground that mingles different heights and thresholds.
On the ground level, the kitchen is reached by stepping down toward the back of the home, ultimately leading out to a rear yard.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
The house that Fleetwood Fernandez Architects designed for contractor Mehran Taslimi and his wife, Laila, embraces its surroundings. “They wanted doors that they could just throw open,” designer Hunter Fleetwood says of the retractable wall system from Vitrocsa.
