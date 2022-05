Famed producer and writer of hit TV show Girls, Jenni Konner and her partner Richard Shepard, hired architect Barbara Bestor, of Bestor Architecture, to reimagine their 1963, 2,500 square foot residence in the Hollywood Hills. Michelle Frier was in charge of the landscape, which includes native plants and an Egg swing by Patricia Urquila for Kettal to sit back and enjoy the nature surrounding it. Photo courtesy of Matthew Williams