Thrush It is one of the best known birds in Chile and the world. In Chile is found from north to the south, around fields, meadows and farmlands. Also in squares and city parks. It is common to see it walking slowly and stopping suddenly with a quick peck and to catch a worm or an insect in the grass. Each male has its musical repertoire which he plays in the twilight. They nest is made of quite large blue eggs which are lined with grass and mud.