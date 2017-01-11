Nakada works from an Alvar Aalto table in the living and dining area, adjacent to the kitchen. He saved on some elements, such as the plywood cabinetry, and splurged on others, such as the Finn Juhl chairs and Vilhelm Lauritzen lamp. A skylight beneath the angled roof allows in a sliver of constantly changing light.
The only grouping of Frank Lloyd Wright's early American System-Built Homes—built by Arthur Richards and designed with standardized components for mass appeal to moderate-income families—is situated in the Burnham Park neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The four model 7A duplexes, one model B1 bungalow (shown here), and model C3 bungalow were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
A lone saguaro marks the southwest corner of Thomas and Laura Hyland’s property, which is situated adjacent to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The structure’s main living volume is elevated and faced in glass, overlooking a descending pathway that leads to a pool tucked into the site.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
One trend that Marc Hottenroth, Monogram's Lead of Industrial Design Operations, cites is the disintegration of traditional working zones in the kitchen. Now, the cooking zone, storage zone, beverage zone, and so on are interacting with each other.
The Berlin Elevations Architectural Print celebrates building from the German capital, including iconic structures alongside lesser known places, focusing on the often overlooked details that comprise the modern urban experience. This print provides architectural drawings of five of Berlin’s buildings— Brandenburger Tor, Berliner Siegesäule, Am Kupfergraben 10, Berliner Fernsehturm, and Neue Nationalgalerie.
The master architect crafted a stunning, emotive statement about Jewish life and loss in Berlin. Within the reinforced concrete alleys, hallways and gardens of this structure stand evocative structures (the abstracted Star of David, the grid of pillars in the Garden of Exile, the 66-foot-tall Holocaust Void) that translate experience into space. (Credit: Goodnight London, creative commons)
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
Corner of a building in Berlin, Germany.
In studio esinam’s Landmark series, the architects celebrate three landmarks from famous cities all over the world. The Brooklyn Landmarks Architectural Print includes architectural drawings of three iconic places in the city including buttresses from the Brooklyn Bridge, the tower of the Williamsburg Savings Bank Tower, alongside examples of classic brownstone townhomes. Each print in the series is artfully printed on brilliant white, environmentally friendly acid free paper, and is available in an unframed version or with a thin maple frame—in a natural wood finish or modern black or white.
A Dwell table, featuring Juniper’s Edge Table and Cross Chairs, a Nelson Bubble Lamp, HAY glassware, and Applicata candle holders.
An early work on paper by Le Corbusier shows his fascination with landscapes. (Charles-Edouard Jeanneret). (French, born Switzerland. 1887-1965). Blue mountains. 1910. Pencil, watercolor, black ink on paper. 6 3/8 x 7 11/16” (16.2 x 19.5 cm) Foundation Le Corbusier, Paris. © 2013 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris / FLC
Johanna Molineus’s peripatetic childhood is reflected in the Chinese and Central Asian textiles and objects found throughout her small London apartment, including a square-patterned horse blanket.
Milman Road Renovation The Syte Architecture team referenced the past while assembling the two-story addition, cladding the exterior in zinc and reused brick from the original wall so it blended with the express chimneys and surrounding structures. Photos by Syte Achitecture
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
Night settles in around the wanderers sheltered in El Cosmico's teepees and trailers. As El Cosmico shows, understanding a small space involves understanding the infinitude of the world beyond them.
In a family’s pint-size lake retreat in Austin, Texas, ipe siding and decking meet concrete floors and steeland-glass windows. Stained cyprus was used for the ceiling and soffit. The custom barn-style sliding door conceals the family’s collection of giant inner tubes and other boating equipment. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
Organized around a central courtyard, the home’s three modules are oriented to maximize views of downtown Marfa; 20-foot-deep piers drilled below each concrete footing root the structure to the site and help stabilize it against West Texas winds, which can reach 120 miles per hour.
Here's a view of the steel and glass master bedroom as it cantilevers over the patio and yard. You can see the cantilevered concrete patio in the foreground. The structure of the building is more common to commercial construction—steel framing with metal studs, storefront glass, and a concrete topping slab poured onto corrugated metal decking at the second floor. Photo by Brian Mihealsick.
