Horizon cabins looking west out to the Great Salt Lake.
Horizon cabin 116 & 103.
Horizon neighborhood looking north.
Construction view looking south.
Construction view looking west.
Construction view, looking north west.
Construction view of the front, looking south west.
Sunshine and snow. Cooper Crest West under construction, lookin south west.
Cooper Crest East under contruction, looking south east.
Cooper Crest East currently under construction, looking north east.
Horizon neighborhood at sunset.
Skiing past Horizon cabin #124.
Sunset views. Horizon cabins #103 & #104
Construction on Horizon cabin #104
Construction on Horizon cabin #103.
Exterior rendering.
Exterior front rendering.
Exterior rendering.
Bunk area.
Living room rendering
Kitchen rendering
Living room rendering.
Kitchen rendering
Horizon Neighborhood Overview
Horizon Vega Cabin Covered Deck 1,956 SF 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Horizon Neighborhood Walkways & Courtyards
Horizon Indus Cabin Dining Room 1,919 SF 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Horizon Indus Cabin Living Area 1,919 SF 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Horizon Indus Cabin Fireplace 1,919 SF 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Horizon Lyra Cabin Living Room 3,009 SF 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms
Horizon Indus Cabin Entry 1,919 SF 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Horizon Lyra Cabin Living Room 3,009 SF 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms
