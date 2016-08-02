Minta Touch by Paul Flowers for Grohe, $679
The faucet turns on or off with a simple tap—a boon for those afflicted with arthritis (or dirty hands). Available in Grohe’s Starlight chrome or SuperSteel InfinityFinish.
Happy D.2 mirror cabinet with SoundSystem by Sieger Design for Duravit, $2,290–$3,483
Turn brushing your teeth into a melodious moment with this design that streams music via Bluetooth to hidden speakers.
Temp20 hand shower with SH mount by Delta, $159
An LED readout tells you the water’s temperature—no guesswork needed. The hand shower features six spray settings and an 82-inch hose.
In a like-minded trend alongside Quirky's recent smart home launches, the sleek additions to the WeMo ecosystem announced at CES 2015 use sensors to relay information needed to help keep your home in ship shape condition. The products connect to your house's WiFi network via a bridge, allowing you to control and monitor them using the WeMo app from anywhere in the world.
Dacor products suit tech-savvy home cooks. The Discovery Dual Range oven wirelessly connects to a tablet via the brand's iQ app for a customizable kitchen experience.