Porsche and Tom Givone Talk Design Integrity in a New Video
In the latest installment in their "Powered by Design" series, Porsche sits down with self-taught architectural designer Tom...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Porsche
Meet Todd Bertsch, Architect Behind Porsche's Bold New Headquarters
Architect Todd Bertsch crafted a dynamic North American headquarters for Porsche that harnesses the energy of the brand's...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Porsche
Porsche and Jenny Wu Talk Pioneering Design in a New Video
In the newest installment in their "Powered by Design" series, Porsche joins architect and designer Jenny Wu in her Los Angeles...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Porsche
Porsche and Heath Ceramics Talk Timeless Design in a New Video
Porsche visits the studio of legendary American maker Heath Ceramics to discuss what makes its pottery so enduring.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Porsche
New Porsche Cayenne Editions Promise Greater Efficiency Without Compromising Performance
Marrying sustainable features with trim craftsmanship, the new Cayenne editions are Porsche's smartest generation yet.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Porsche