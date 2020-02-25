A view from the bridge toward the guesthouse on the left and the sauna on the right.
A brick fireplace divides several spaces and sightlines within the otherwise open-concept floor plan. In the background, floor-to-ceiling
At the home's main entry, a simple dark burlap panel eases the transition between public and private spaces while delaying the reveal of home's enchanting views.
On the outskirts of Austin, Texas, author Chris Brown and his dog Katsu head to the river; the path was once a dumping ground on top of a long-defunct underground oil pipeline. The green roof was conceptualized by John Hart Asher of the Ecosystem Design Group at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.
First built in 1981, the main house sits in the middle of a farm, overlooking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Squibnocket Pond. Clad in cedar-shake siding, the home follows the traditional Cape Cod style.
At the time, it was reported that Jackie O sourced antiques and materials from all of the world. One request was for traditionally constructed windows, built with wooden pegs instead of nails.
Caroline Kennedy also had portions of the interior updated during the renovation, careful to retain some semblance of the original floral motif completed by English interior decorator Georgina Fairholme.
A similarly styled guest house was part of Jacobson's original design. The separate space offers another four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a living area and kitchen.
A large pool is surrounded by a grassy area for relaxing and entertaining. The Kennedys have long enjoyed this home as a summer retreat for their large family and close friends.
The rear of the home overlooks an expansive natural landscape. Views of the ocean can be taken in from almost every room in the house.
A small treehouse overlooks grassy fields and Squibnocket pond in the background. Jackie O reportedly had the structure built for her grandchildren when they were younger.
There is plenty of space to explore the property's more natural corners. The freshwater ponds offer opportunities to fish or simply enjoy the solitude.
Once a sheep farm, the wild, rolling acres were tamed by Jackie O. Now, new owners can continue building on the legacy of this serene Aquinnah retreat.
Almost guaranteeing privacy, the landholding includes over a mile of private Atlantic Ocean beachfront. The beach runs toward the more famous Cliffs of Gay Head on Martha's Vineyard.
A floor-to-ceiling window in the bathroom frames mesmerizing mountain views.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
Green chair by H.W. Klein, purchased with house.
Farnley Hey’s heart is a large, double-height living area, dubbed "the dance floor
In the study, an Anglepoise lamp complements the custom drapes by Moon Fabrics.
White paint in the guest room highlights the arched windows and original vaulted ceiling.
Perched above the lushly planted grounds, the 1,200-square-foot deck offers plenty of privacy along with sweeping vista views.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
The kitchen overlooks an additional sitting area and a home office separated by glass doors.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The sewing room is in the basement. The floors are laminate.
The large master bedroom comes with a luxurious master bath, three closets, and two large windows.
The home’s materials evoke the Australian landscape. Basaltina countertops echo Melbourne's blue stone, while bespoke joinery elements—including windows and stairs—are made with Australian hardwoods. The blackened timber that envelops the building and frames the kitchen evokes the black trunks of the Xanthorrhoea trees that now grow in the new courtyard.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
The Wave House seamlessly combines solid timber with glass.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
The Wave House's roof is composed of curved steel beams interspersed with wooden beams. Thermal insulation and ventilation is incorporated into the structure.
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.