This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
In the kitchen, olive green cabinets pair with Calacatta marble, stylish fixtures, and a circular, wood-clad island.
Located on New Zealand’s North Island along the Coromandel Peninsula, this timber-clad shipping container house by Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects captures the simplicity of living with nature. An open-plan layout extends the interior toward the surrounding landscape and ocean, while a built-in mechanism reveals a drop-down deck on one side of the unique holiday home.
Marjan van Aubel's solar-powered charging tables and windows earned the designer a spot on our 2016 Young Guns list. The dye-sensitized solar cells that power the creations are made using organic pigments. Photo: Mathijs Labadie