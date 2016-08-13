“It’s never static or solid here—with thelight, there’s always some sort of movement.”—Austin Lowrey, resident
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
An outdoor dining area is screened for privacy.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
