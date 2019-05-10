Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
p
Plasma Studio
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
This Green-Roofed Hotel in the Italian Alps Seems to Rise From the Earth
Designed by Plasma Studio for an award-winning resort in the Dolomites, this angular extension is anything but an alpine cliché.
Lucy Wang
An Angular Copper-Clad Apartment Building in Italy
Perched in the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site.
Diana Budds