Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Plantkind
An outdoor spatial design company
plantkind.earth
@plantkind
Follow
Saves
4
Articles
Followers
Following
Articles
View All
What You Need to Know When Considering Working With a Landscape Designer
Thinking about working with a landscape professional on your home garden? Here are some basic tips you need to know to get...
Extend Your Time Outside With These 6 Innovative Outdoor Lights
Take it outside—and stay awhile—by incorporating the right lighting into your landscape.
10 Modern Gardens That Freshen Up Traditional Homes
Even if you're working with a home that's more traditional that you'd like, there's still ways to modernize it without going...