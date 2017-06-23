A sketch for Flos' AIM pendant lamp. Image courtesy of Flos.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
The sleek, storage-packed “kitchen-studio” in this minimalist Japanese inspired home in Toronto is wrapped, floor to ceiling with custom rift-cut white oask cabinetry to ensure clutter-free living.
The two volumes converge at an exterior courtyard. On the gabled side, skylights bring light into the artist studio; on the cube side, a garden occupies the flat roof. The team used eco-friendly Wet-flash on the roof to draw away moisture from the outside, while allowing a permeable escape for water vapor from the inside. During the estimation and design phases, Dovetail worked closely with Heliotrope to cost engineer and rework elements in order to stay within the client’s budget. The metal roof of the original design was discarded in favor of a simpler and more economical black composite roof.
Purdy, Eva Luna, and Simon play cards under a Louvre Light by Established & Sons.
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
The exterior features vertical, untreated cedar panels. “We tried to use materials that are beautiful in their natural state without excessive treatment or finishing,” Pavonetti says.
Native New Yorkers, the Merola family have long held a tradition of spending summers in Rhode Island. When they learned the costs of renovating their existing cottage would significantly outweigh the benefits, they instead opted to build new. The result—a distinctively modernist box structure clad in milled slats of charred, brushed, and oiled cypress manufactured by Delta Millworks—sits nestled within the marshy landscape of Quonochontaug Pond.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
