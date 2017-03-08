Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
p
Pierre Galant Photography
Follow
25
Saves
Followers
Following
Set atop a BoConcept bed, a graphic blanket by Pia Wallén for HAY punctuates the master bedroom. The sconces are by Robert Dudley Best for Bestlite.
The master bedroom enjoys views of the city.
While Aumas designed the gilded table, Warren Platner gets credit for the vintage lounge chair for Knoll.
Rock and roll.
Last minute sprucing up with flea market antiques. Bungalow Heaven, Pasadena.
Humble abode in Culver City with golden framed map of Paris.
DTLA arts district loft. Architectural interest from the beams in old warehouse.
Set cover photo