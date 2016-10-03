A lone saguaro marks the southwest corner of Thomas and Laura Hyland’s property, which is situated adjacent to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The structure’s main living volume is elevated and faced in glass, overlooking a descending pathway that leads to a pool tucked into the site.
“We’re here for almost three months every summer—and it works so well that you never feel it’s a small space. The separation and steps between each perfect little box create a great flow.”—Nadja van Praag
Situated between the main living space and the other bedroom, the middle cabin is furnished with a Calder side table by Konstantin Grcic, a vintage Dalu lamp by Vico Magistretti, and handwoven blankets from Swans Island Company.
“We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography.”—Riley Pratt, architectural designer
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Three small pavilions connected by a deck form a summer retreat that balances privacy with a panoramic view—all in less than 900 square feet. Among the three pavilions are the standard comforts of any home: a kitchen, living space, and dining area are situated in an open floor plan in the main cabin, where a collection of vintage pieces—including leather lounge chairs from Belgium and a modern fireplace by Preway (whose chimney stretches into the tall ceilings)—mix with white Bertoia wire chairs and Noguchi table lamps.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
The cantilevered office space above the garage is also underlit with exterior lighting between the driveway and the home. Landscaping is minimal, with native plants that require little maintenance. Water drains through a downspout onto pea gravel.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
