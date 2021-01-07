Before moving here, the family lived in a tract home with a “postage stamp yard,” says Jimmy, who heads a commercial construction firm. Now, on weekends, he likes to ride his dad’s 1977 John Deere tractor and mow the fields. “When I come home, I get to shut off from my day job,” he says.
Before moving here, the family lived in a tract home with a “postage stamp yard,” says Jimmy, who heads a commercial construction firm. Now, on weekends, he likes to ride his dad’s 1977 John Deere tractor and mow the fields. “When I come home, I get to shut off from my day job,” he says.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
Elevations of Kirimoko Tiny House by Condon Scott Architects.
Elevations of Kirimoko Tiny House by Condon Scott Architects.
Floor plans of Kirimoko Tiny House by Condon Scott Architects.
Floor plans of Kirimoko Tiny House by Condon Scott Architects.
The large deck space acts as an outdoor living area in warmer months, and has exterior heaters so the space can be used for outdoor entertaining on cooler evenings. It is constructed from FutureWood, a sustainable composite product made from sawdust and recycled plastic.
The large deck space acts as an outdoor living area in warmer months, and has exterior heaters so the space can be used for outdoor entertaining on cooler evenings. It is constructed from FutureWood, a sustainable composite product made from sawdust and recycled plastic.
Asphalt shingles wrap around the east facade and onto the roof, allowing the home to be read as a simple, visually unified form.
Asphalt shingles wrap around the east facade and onto the roof, allowing the home to be read as a simple, visually unified form.
The home opens out to the private garden to the north and remains closed to the road and neighbours on the south side.
The home opens out to the private garden to the north and remains closed to the road and neighbours on the south side.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
Sweet’s renovation scheme included recreating the couple’s backyard as a natural extension of their living room.
Sweet’s renovation scheme included recreating the couple’s backyard as a natural extension of their living room.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The dining table is paired with N01 dining chairs by Nendo for Fritz Hansen. The chairs are assembled from 23 wooden pieces.
The dining table is paired with N01 dining chairs by Nendo for Fritz Hansen. The chairs are assembled from 23 wooden pieces.
The custom-built dining table can flip up to accommodate additional seating.
The custom-built dining table can flip up to accommodate additional seating.
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
Vast white oak joinery separates the public and private spaces and offers plenty of concealed storage.
Vast white oak joinery separates the public and private spaces and offers plenty of concealed storage.
The elevator entrance opens to the kitchen and dining area, which is the social heart of the home. A line of statement halogen lights hang from the ceiling above the dining bench, which is clad in timber boards reclaimed from the original floor.
The elevator entrance opens to the kitchen and dining area, which is the social heart of the home. A line of statement halogen lights hang from the ceiling above the dining bench, which is clad in timber boards reclaimed from the original floor.
The owners of this 2,300-square-foot converted loft in SoHo have a penchant for color and collections. To make way for these elements, BC-OA kept new materials simple and desaturated with super white walls; oil-finished, white oak flooring; and white lacquered cabinetry. In the dining area, a custom designed, built-in, tufted banquette adds soft juxtaposition against the live edge dining table. The velvet upholstery is meant to provide contrast against the exposed, white-washed original brick in both texture and era. Overhead a brass chandelier with exposed Edison bulbs references the former Swan Incandescent Electric Light Co. which occupied the loft after construction was completed in 1897.
The owners of this 2,300-square-foot converted loft in SoHo have a penchant for color and collections. To make way for these elements, BC-OA kept new materials simple and desaturated with super white walls; oil-finished, white oak flooring; and white lacquered cabinetry. In the dining area, a custom designed, built-in, tufted banquette adds soft juxtaposition against the live edge dining table. The velvet upholstery is meant to provide contrast against the exposed, white-washed original brick in both texture and era. Overhead a brass chandelier with exposed Edison bulbs references the former Swan Incandescent Electric Light Co. which occupied the loft after construction was completed in 1897.
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
An exterior light from Barn Light Electric illuminates the entry.
An exterior light from Barn Light Electric illuminates the entry.
The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Passive House presents a welcoming and streamlined front porch to the street. "Fortunately, the positioning of the house allowed us to provide more traditionally proportioned windows at the front on the north side, with larger, lean metal units that open views to the backyard," explain the architects.
The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Passive House presents a welcoming and streamlined front porch to the street. "Fortunately, the positioning of the house allowed us to provide more traditionally proportioned windows at the front on the north side, with larger, lean metal units that open views to the backyard," explain the architects.
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
Set cover photo