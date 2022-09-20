The black trend from the main house continues in a guesthouse/studio and garage with a Rais woodburning stove. Simple plywood furniture and built-ins keep the space feeling efficient and functional for whoever may be visiting.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
The home’s original facade included wood board and batten finished in light gray and crossbuck designs. Worrell Yeung updated the exterior with a moss-inspired custom dark green finish.
The nine-acre property provides plenty of space for the couple’s two labradoodles, Jack and Leo, to roam