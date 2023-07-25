SubscribeSign In
Architect Fred Fisher’s California residence recalls family memories of la dolce vita.
Plants adorn the edge of the lofted bedroom.
“We tried to pare down [in the kitchen],” says Zach, “so even our appliances are small and compact.” A Summit FF923PL Refrigerator and IKEA cabinets outfit the efficient space.
“It's really nice to have a little office space that I can call my own,” says Zach. A vintage tanker desk abuts two Archive walnut bookcases from Article. A Modway Entangled Dining Arm Chair echoes the open lattice of the yurt.
The modular homes are designed to be primarily produced in a factory in Grand Prairie, Texas, which is also designed by Lake Flato.
Multiple glazed French doors open out to the courtyard to create a connection between interior and exterior spaces.
Oaxaca Interests is a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm. The company partnered with award-winning architecture practice Lake|Flato to found HiFAB.
Multiple Hytte cabins can be clustered together to create a village layout.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The most popular cabin, My Milla, is a two-floor structure that has space for a living area, kitchen, and bathroom.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
CACN offers four model types. Pictured here is their MOR.II - a one bedroom unit with 540 square feet plus a 300 square feet wraparound deck.
Sitting in the mountains of Malinalco, the Wander Cabins offer a remote getaway from Mexico City.
Los Angeles–based writer Leslie Longworth knew she’d found the perfect retreat when she spotted a five-acre lot in Pioneertown. Immersed in the rugged beauty of Joshua Tree with a dirt road for access, it was an ideal creative space. Seeking a low-impact build, she hired prefab company Cover to draft, construct, and install a custom home. The prefab came complete with fixtures, finishes, Wolf Sub-Zero appliances, and a state-of-the-art radiant heating and cooling system. In order to design around endangered Joshua trees, boulders, and the view, Cover used a combination of 3D mapping via drone imagery and handheld photos.
Roombus's all-in-one smart home - the Nest - comes in three sizes and has all the connected living features built into each unit, powered by its own RoomOS smart home system.
Method Homes can design and install prefab homes of all sizes and customize an existing fusing or create a custom design. Smart home options are similarly entirely customizable.
Connect Homes come with a selection of smart home features as standard, with the option to upgrade to features such as smart, motorized blinds and a smart security system.
Connect Homes has been building and installing prefab homes - such as this one in Los Angeles - for over a decade.
From funky desert outposts to road-ready rentals, these camper vans and trailers are geared for adventure.
Loft
"I wanted a simpler, more contemplative life," says Stephen Proctor, who left Nashville to continue work as a visual artist from the remote Pacific Northwest. But after being targeted by a hard-nosed permitting official, he faced too many unknowns, ultimately deciding to sell the home. "I didn't want to fight them or have to blaze a new trail—that’s not why I got into the tiny home thing," he says.
After a wildfire ripped through Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer’s 10-acre retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains in August of 2020, the couple was determined to build a new home. They were hesitant about investing too much money, though, as they knew that California was only getting drier and more prone to fires.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.