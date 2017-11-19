The residence is sited to maximize sunset views. The location, just outside of the historic district, allowed the homeowners to stay close to the heart of town while being able to build a contemporary house.
The residence is sited to maximize sunset views. The location, just outside of the historic district, allowed the homeowners to stay close to the heart of town while being able to build a contemporary house.
In the American midwest, Hopewell Brewing Co. manages to channel multiple styles at once. The signage has an almost 1950s nostalgia about it, while the light fixtures are utterly modern and minimalistic.
In the American midwest, Hopewell Brewing Co. manages to channel multiple styles at once. The signage has an almost 1950s nostalgia about it, while the light fixtures are utterly modern and minimalistic.
Also known as Still Bend, Schwartz House was designed as part of a LIFE Magazine competition in 1938, in which the publication commissioned eight architects to design a "dream house" for four typical American families. The design became reality when Bernard Schwartz commissioned the architect to build the home for his family in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Modified for the site, the 1940 house boasts classic Wright touches like red tidewater cypress board, huge windows, and interiors in harmony with the natural surroundings.
Also known as Still Bend, Schwartz House was designed as part of a LIFE Magazine competition in 1938, in which the publication commissioned eight architects to design a "dream house" for four typical American families. The design became reality when Bernard Schwartz commissioned the architect to build the home for his family in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Modified for the site, the 1940 house boasts classic Wright touches like red tidewater cypress board, huge windows, and interiors in harmony with the natural surroundings.
Set cover photo