Buck and Carlotta Stahl paid $35,000 in 1960 for their residence designed and built by architect Pierre Koenig as part of the Case Study House program launched by John Entenza, publisher of Arts & Architecture magazine. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. "Mom had read about Pierre and heard he liked working with industrial materials. In order to get this house made it would have to be with steel. Back then steel wasn’t very conventional. You couldn’t have built this house from wood—the windows wouldn’t hold up. So they used Bethlehem Steel." —Bruce Stahl, son of Buck and Carlotta, who grew up in Case Study House #22, in a 2015 issue of Los Angeles Magazine. © J. Paul Getty Trust. Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles ( 2004.R.10).