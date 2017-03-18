A rugged exterior of spotted gum cladding and corrugated Spandek material shelter the prefabricated, off-the-grid getaway.
The Courmayeur Ski & Snowboard School's home is part of a cluster of buildings located in the ski area of Plan Checrouit, at the foot of Mont Blanc. LEAPfactory’s design for the facility, while crisp and contemporary, echoes the design of its neighbors, particularly their asymmetrical gables.
“What often happens in our relationship is I come to Funn with an idea and he makes it into something livable.” —Vincent Kartheiser
Buck and Carlotta Stahl paid $35,000 in 1960 for their residence designed and built by architect Pierre Koenig as part of the Case Study House program launched by John Entenza, publisher of Arts & Architecture magazine. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. "Mom had read about Pierre and heard he liked working with industrial materials. In order to get this house made it would have to be with steel. Back then steel wasn’t very conventional. You couldn’t have built this house from wood—the windows wouldn’t hold up. So they used Bethlehem Steel." —Bruce Stahl, son of Buck and Carlotta, who grew up in Case Study House #22, in a 2015 issue of Los Angeles Magazine. © J. Paul Getty Trust. Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10). #iconic #losangeles #casestudy #pierrekoenig #koenig #stahlhouse #stahl #steel #entenza #artsandarchitecture
The iT House was designed by Linda Taalman and Alan Koch of Taalman Koch Architects. The minimalist desert escape has an industrial aesthetic, and it pushes the envelope in terms of green design—the owners even decided to forgo air conditioning. The home’s sustainable building strategies include: large doors and operable windows for cross-ventilation, overhangs for shade, and solar panels to harness the power of the sun.
LAX Theme Building 209 World Way, Westchester Pereira and Luckman's 1961 design for the Los Angeles International Airport is a space-age emblem of the city. Photography by Darren Bradley
Chemosphere 7776 Torreyson Drive, Los Angeles Cantilevered over the edge of a steep slope in the Hollywood Hills, John Lautner's 1960 creation has been compared to a flying saucer. The eight-sided house is supported by a concrete column, one of several ambitious technical decisions Lautner used to create this spectacular home. Photography by Darren Bradley
Imai House by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates The narrow profile of this home covers just over 750 square feet, but still manages to provide an airy environment. Photo provided by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Crestwood Hills, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is an endangered enclave of midcentury post-and-beam houses designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith.
The entrance is reached via a long ramp perforated by uplights.
