An earlier version of the record player and one of a foundational group of designs produced in 1955, the inaugural year of Braun Design. Braun G 12 (Valvo chassis) by Hans Gugelot, on sale for £650. "Although production of Gugelot's G series continued into the early '60s, this vocabulary was soon eclipsed by Ram's development of a less romantic, more affirmatively industrial approach," writes Kapos.