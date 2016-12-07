The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from salvaged cypress.
The kitchen features oyster gray Laminex countertops, an Astra Walker brass-plated sink, and a Miele oven.
Above the sink in the kitchen, you can see one of Bocci’s first 57 chandeliers.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
This unusual window was inserted into the pre-existing shape of the gable and a generous attic room was reclaimed from the vast roof space.
In the downstairs den, the mirrors facets of a West Elm side table refract the linearity of the moulding and hardwood flooring. Removing dated carpeting and vinyl tiles throughout, the couple unearthed and preserved the original wood floor, then sanded, twice bleached, whitewashed, and sealed it to achieve a neutral gray finish.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
