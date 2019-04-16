Stories

Music Holl: A Copper Clad Pavilion in Seoul
Inspired by a never-performed symphony he discovered in a book by avant-garde composer John Cage, architect Steven Holl has...
Philip Kennicott
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II
A new owner with a light touch has kept Marcel Breuer's 1959 Hooper House II a marvel of the mid-20th century whose life will...
