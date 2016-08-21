The rooms offer a rough-hewn industrial vibe softened with cozy textiles and more vintage furniture. ASH worked with a rug dealer in Brooklyn to source rugs direct from Turkey. On the beds find blankets from Elder Statesman and Brahms Mount and perfectly crisp sheets from Matouk. Providence's history is firmly rooted in industry and Heckman sought to feature furniture that represents work from present-day companies. Local fabricator Iron Origami produced ASH's design for the bed frames and writing desks found in each room. "Providence has a very strong history of being an industrial center, so we wanted to support and encourage the rebirth of local manufacturing through our efforts," Heckman says. "That’s part of the reason we prioritized local over imported, and aimed to do so without spending more than the alternative. It was a successful experiment in creating in America affordably."