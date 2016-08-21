In Sofia, Bulgaria, architect Dimitar Karanikolov and interior designer Veneta Nikolova transformed a top-floor apartment in a new building and furnished it with custom and vintage pieces.
Resident Peter Østergaard (with Maja, 6, and Carl, 20 months) and architect and photographer Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen have been best friends since they were 13, which makes for easy collaboration. Says Bjerre-Poulsen: “There are always a lot of challenges in a renovation, but Peter and Åsa trusted my judgment and gave me a completely free hand. Usually it’s hard to push people into unconventional solutions, but Peter has all these wild and crazy ideas.” One such idea was to embed a transparent glass-and-iron door in the floor, operated by a hydraulic pump, which allows access to the subterranean wine cellar. At night, the lit-up cellar glows, lending the compact living room an increased sense of verticality.
Street Smarts-An artist and designer couple transform an old Toronto storefront in Dundas West into a home and studio. Their industrial yet cozy abode mixes customized Ikea pieces with art by up-and-coming designers and modern finds. Photo by: Naomi Finlay
A sofa from Design Within Reach opposes a Hi Turn chair by Bensen in the living room.
In keeping with Hayon’s goal of creating a serene and airy home, the master bedroom and sticks to a mostly neutral palette of whites and grays. The bench by the bed is a custom piece designed by Hayon and Klunder and fabricated by their carpenter friend Josep Joffre.
The rooms offer a rough-hewn industrial vibe softened with cozy textiles and more vintage furniture. ASH worked with a rug dealer in Brooklyn to source rugs direct from Turkey. On the beds find blankets from Elder Statesman and Brahms Mount and perfectly crisp sheets from Matouk. Providence's history is firmly rooted in industry and Heckman sought to feature furniture that represents work from present-day companies. Local fabricator Iron Origami produced ASH's design for the bed frames and writing desks found in each room. "Providence has a very strong history of being an industrial center, so we wanted to support and encourage the rebirth of local manufacturing through our efforts," Heckman says. "That’s part of the reason we prioritized local over imported, and aimed to do so without spending more than the alternative. It was a successful experiment in creating in America affordably."
Walker carried the aquatic color palette over to the new den, which sits just off of the kitchen-dining area.
The Suarezes opted for a cozy bedroom with beautiful details, old and new—lustrous mahogany behind the bed, Baker tables beside it. The long beam overhead replaced the original, but smaller beams above it are authentic.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
Designed by American architect and Frank Lloyd Wright protégé John Lautner, the Elrod House was built in 1968 for interior designer Arthur Elrod. The house is set on a craggy ridge in Palm Springs that affords it panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains. In fact, the ridge is actually incorporated into the home, with giant boulders kept in their original place and acting as walls and room dividers within the house, bringing nature inside.
