This Paradise model was way customized. The biggest alterations were to remove the loft altogether and have one consistent roofline throughout. We were able to make the kitchen windows a bit taller because there was no loft we had to stay below over the kitchen. This ATU was perfect for an extra tall person. After editing out a loft, we had these big interior walls to work with and although we always have the high-up octagon windows on the interior walls to keep thing light and the flow coming through, we took it a step (or should I say foot) further and made the french pocket doors extra tall. This also made the shower wall tile and shower head extra tall. We added another ceiling fan above the kitchen and when all of those awning windows are opened up, all the hot air goes right up and out.