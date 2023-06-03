SubscribeSign In
an outdoor shower mounted on the side of this ATU. It has a tub-fill so you could have an outdoor tub - perfect in Hawaii. Black white and wood exterior. 8x28' Paradise Model Tiny Home
The tiny home galley kitchen in white, wood and black
a look out from the main-floor bedroom through the french pocket doors.
This Paradise model was way customized. The biggest alterations were to remove the loft altogether and have one consistent roofline throughout. We were able to make the kitchen windows a bit taller because there was no loft we had to stay below over the kitchen. This ATU was perfect for an extra tall person. After editing out a loft, we had these big interior walls to work with and although we always have the high-up octagon windows on the interior walls to keep thing light and the flow coming through, we took it a step (or should I say foot) further and made the french pocket doors extra tall. This also made the shower wall tile and shower head extra tall. We added another ceiling fan above the kitchen and when all of those awning windows are opened up, all the hot air goes right up and out.
The bathroom has natural edge Hawaiian mango wood slabs spanning the length of the bump-out: the vanity countertop and the shelf beneath. The entire bump-out-side wall is tiled floor to ceiling with a diamond print pattern. The shower follows the high contrast trend with one white wall and one black wall in matching square pearl finish. The warmth of the terra cotta floor adds earthy warmth that gives life to the wood. 3 wall lights hang down illuminating the vanity, though durning the day, you likely wont need it with the natural light shining in from two perfect angled long windows.
The closet with pull-out drawers
A peak of that bedroom wall before the wall-paper went up.
We had an open house at Ola Brew in Kailua-Kona, HI. It was fun! We got to drink beer with everyone and tour three of our latest projects (all paradise models). An outdoor shower mounted on the side of this ATU. It has a tub-fill so you could have an outdoor tub - perfect in Hawaii. Black white and wood exterior. 8x28' Paradise Model Tiny Home
This ATU was perfect for an extra tall person. After editing out a loft, we had these big interior walls to work with and although we always have the high-up octagon windows on the interior walls to keep thing light and the flow coming through, we took it a step (or should I say foot) further and made the french pocket doors extra tall. This also made the shower wall tile and shower head extra tall. We added another ceiling fan above the kitchen and when all of those awning windows are opened up, all the hot air goes right up and out.
The bathroom has natural edge Hawaiian mango wood slabs spanning the length of the bump-out: the vanity countertop and the shelf beneath. The entire bump-out-side wall is tiled floor to ceiling with a diamond print pattern. The shower follows the high contrast trend with one white wall and one black wall in matching square pearl finish. The warmth of the terra cotta floor adds earthy warmth that gives life to the wood. 3 wall lights hang down illuminating the vanity, though durning the day, you likely wont need it with the natural light shining in from two perfect angled long windows.
A main-floor bedroom- no crawling in and out of bed. The wallpaper was an owner request; what do you think of their choice?
A main-floor bedroom- no crawling in and out of bed. The wallpaper was an owner request; what do you think of their choice? Quartz countertops waterfall over the side of the cabinets encasing them in stone. The custom kitchen cabinetry is sealed in a clear coat keeping the wood tone light. Black hardware accents with contrast to the light wood.
Copper farmhouse sink
Live edge monkey pod slab as a vanity for this travertine vessel sink
Cherry wood exterior and an outdoor bar at the pass-through awning window. And the awe inspiring Hawaiian night sky.
Indoor tub and shower PLUS outdoor tiled shower on this tiny home on wheels in Hawaii.
Copper kitchen sink. Copper apron sink. Copper farm sink. Copper under-mount sink.
Cherry wood exterior and an outdoor bar at the pass-through awning window.
White glass fridge and propane range. There is a galley kitchen with quarts countertops that waterfall down both sides enclosing the cabinets in stone. A copper apron farm sink echoes the copper tub. Copper rods run through the exposed ceiling loft supports giving tones of space for hanging kitchen utensils, pots, pans, and mugs. A dark stain on the cabinets contrasts the white walls and continuous white quartz. Awning windows to either side of the kitchen keep the lower space under the loft feeling bright and airy. Track lights offer task lighting right where you need it.
There is a galley kitchen with quarts countertops that waterfall down both sides enclosing the cabinets in stone. A copper apron farm sink echoes the copper tub. Copper rods run through the exposed ceiling loft supports giving tones of space for hanging kitchen utensils, pots, pans, and mugs. A dark stain on the cabinets contrasts the white walls and continuous white quartz. Awning windows to either side of the kitchen keep the lower space under the loft feeling bright and airy. Track lights offer task lighting right where you need it.
There was the desire for a tub so a tub they got! This gorgeous copper soaking tub sits centered in the bathroom so it's the first thing you see when looking through the pocket door. The tub sits nestled in the bump-out so does not intrude. We don't have it pictured here, but there is a round curtain rod and long fabric shower curtains drape down around the tub to catch any splashes when the shower is in use and also offer privacy doubling as window curtains for the long slender 1x6 windows that illuminate the shiny hammered metal. Accent beams above are consistent with the exposed ceiling beams and grant a ledge to place items and decorate with plants. The shower rod is drilled up through the beam, centered with the tub raining down from above. Glass shelves are waterproof, easy to clean and let the natural light pass through unobstructed. Thick natural edge floating wooden shelves shelves perfectly match the vanity countertop as if with no hard angles only smooth faces. The entire bathroom floor is tiled to you can step out of the tub wet.
3 Octagon windows keep the light coming all the way through even the interior walls
Mango wood corner shelves in the bedroom, then, through the pocket door, an under-mount quartz composite kitchen sink below a quartz countertop below a 4x2 awning window allowing you to throw the scraps out to the chickens and peer out into the beautiful jungle. A galley kitchen with quartz countertops any appliances you want, and custom cabinetry with everything built-in. copper pipes run through the exposed ceiling beams for mass amounts of kitchen storage. Hanging things is the best form of storage for any kitchen in my humble opinion.
