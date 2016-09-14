Clei's Kitchen Box looks like a cabinet when closed, but it swings open to reveal a full kitchenette, with a cooktop, sink, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Exterior walls are clad in an sealed, unpainted western red cedar to mirror the colors of the site’s tawny meadows. As the wood ages naturally, it appears as though it emerged organically from the earth.