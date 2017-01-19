1001 Reclining Chair by Sven Ivar Dysthe Photo by Blomqvist for Norwegian Icons
Kryss-Stolen Chair by Fredrik Kayser Photo by Blomqvist for Norwegian Icons
Pieces from this series, named after Nakashima’s Conoid workshop, which he opened in 1957, focus on free-edge forms, respecting and conforming to the natural shape of the wood, and often employ cantilever technology.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
A Norwegian boathouse by TYIN featured in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Anka Lamprecht and Lukas Wezel shared their rustic domicile in a valley in Grotli, Norway. Boasting an enviable view, it’s the first cabin archived in the book’s “Backcountry” category that features homesteads in the wilderness.
