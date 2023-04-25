The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
Lightweight, hi-res, and affordable, this second-iteration VR headset seems ready for mainstream prime time. But it’s the soon-to-come virtual reality office space that may prove to be its killer app.
Logitech’s premium wireless mouse is designed to provide performance and support on virtually any surface. Coders will love the electromagnetic wheel’s super-precise, super-fast scroll (it can stop on a single pixel, according to Logitech), while design-savvy users will appreciate the weight of its machined-steel components.
The Eeyo 1s (left) is made completely from carbon fiber, costs $4,599, and comes in warm white. The Eeyo 1, which features alloy wheels, seat posts, and handlebars, is $3,899 and comes in cloud blue and lobster orange.