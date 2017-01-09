An open-air terrace off the kitchen features a Marina table and Captain chairs from Extremis.
Wynants grew up sailing, and he created the piece to suggest “a moment of togetherness...the way one might gather at the back of the boat, to talk and drink.” A side view of the house captures a glimpse of what he calls “the monolith.”
Wynants lives in the house with his wife, Hilde Louwagie, and their three children. His own circular seating design, Kosmos, is in the kitchen.
“If you want to respect the old, the contrast should be brutal. I want to be very clear what is old and what is new.” —Dirk Wynants