Before: NYC-based Bryan Verona purchased a 1989 370LE Airstream in 2017 with the intent to go on more road trips with his wife and four children.
The light-filled living room is anchored by a broad stone fireplace, original to the home.
The home has polished concrete floors and globe pendant lights. A groovy, orange Malm fireplace adds a pop of color.
The original beamed tongue-and-groove ceiling is in great condition.
The backyard has an expansive lawn, mature trees, plenty of patio space, and a kidney-shaped pool.
The backyard is perfectly suited for summer entertaining.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
