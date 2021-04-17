The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
The master bedroom is furnished with a rug from IKEA and a Mysa bedframe from Chilton Furniture Co.
The master bedroom is furnished with a rug from IKEA and a Mysa bedframe from Chilton Furniture Co.
Set cover photo