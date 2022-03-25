On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
Though the house is a long, rectangular form, the combination of deck and living room become one tree-shade-dappled space.
The site's large tree canopy shades most of the home, but as the family dog demonstrates, there are still spots for sunbathing.
A small attic loft was tucked above the second bedroom, so Claudia and Ivan's kids could bring their friends.
Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
The renovation maintains original elements of the 1961 factory including brick walls, hardwood floors, barrel-vaulted ceilings, stained-glass details, and even some of the industrial equipment that was left behind.
Though centrally located, this former factory building is located on a quiet residential street.
An original steel stairway was retained, as was an original tall set of wood drawers.
A minimalist new kitchen counter and industrial refrigerator keep a low profile, yielding to the building and its leftover industrial equipment.
The spacious master bedroom occupies a penthouse-like space with a wall of factory windows onto the roof terrace.
A glass-walled shower and bath were incorporated into one corner of the spacious master bedroom.
Three modest upstairs bedrooms look out onto the street, and come with the same striking ceiling of barrel-vaulted concrete interspersed with steel beams.
The roof is pierced by a skylight (at left) that fills the main space with illumination, while the master suite looks out from a grid of windows.
Rooftop photovoltaic solar panels provide a portion of the building's electricity.
A partial wall anchors the kitchen on one side and houses closets on the other. A w151 pendant by Wastberg hangs above the central dining area.
To make their Brooklyn loft more livable, Craig Redman, left, and Thomas Chen worked with architecture firm New Affiliates to gently define “rooms” within the open plan.
In the linear entrance block, we integrated folding cabinets that can be lifted up to reveal a sink and transform the block into a kitchen.
Shelving surrounds the transition between the kitchen and living area and the kitchen, and narrow
The sides of the bed and lounge unit feature integrated storage for books and other items.
“Buildings could be planted like trees to give back more to local ecologies than they take out in spaces and resources,” says architect Antonin Yuji Maeno. “The key is marrying this idea with our need to urbanise and build more homes, helping to reverse the ecological collapse we are already facing.”
PolyRoom offers users the opportunity to adapt the space in many different ways, which makes the space feel more generous. “Take a balcony,” says architect Antonin Yuji Maeno. “You might only use it about 1% of the year, but the fact that you have that possibility helps make the space rich. It helps it not feel tiny or prepackaged.”
PolyRoom will be part of a co-living concept, and the living modules can be joined with other kinds of shared living and working spaces to create a vibrant and versatile living experience.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
Overhead, a 102-square-foot skylight fills the interior with daylight that streams through the catamaran net, where Ulla lounges.
The glass balustrade allows light to filter down to the kitchen and dining area below.
Nestled amongst the classic cornish cottages, Guthens modernity shows itself. Over time the larch cladding will silver to blend in with its surroundings.
A bath with a view in the master bedroom.
Recycled Altrock work surfaces and larch cabinetry define the kitchen design.
60's classic furniture combined with modern lighting in the dining area flows on through to the living area, ensuring, at all times, one has a view of the ocean and the headland.