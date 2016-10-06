Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
The entire house is painted in one color: Sherwin Williams' Ibis White.
The bedroom is to the immediate right of the entrance; the architects selected plywood for interior surfacing for the warm tones it provided. The aluminum spacers allow for easy installation—they have greater tolerances for gaps as compared to other joints—while doubling as a decorative element.
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.