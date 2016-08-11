Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
Photo by Patrick Barta
