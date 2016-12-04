The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The four bedrooms are encased in warm plywood, offering intimacy while still providing access to grand vistas.
“When we bought it, the apartment felt rather uninspired and confined, but it had such great potential,” resident Bart says. The building, on Sixth Avenue, is part of the Ladies' Mile Historic District, which once housed the city’s most famous department stores. The building was commissioned by Irish merchant Hugh O’Neill to house his dry-goods emporium. It now houses a mix of commerce and condos.
