Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
In a condo renovation by architect Samantha Josaphat of Studio 397 Architecture, a kitchen with a generous island opens onto a dining area. The kitchen takes full advantage of the apartment's high ceilings with upper cabinets accessible via a ladder, while the dining area has a sculptural pendant fixture that creates a sense of space and ambiance.
At a five-bedroom pied-a-terre in the Hamptons, Ishka Designs employs a lighter, more monochromatic palette for a repeat client; the design emphasizes the plentiful daylight the living and dining areas receive from double-height windows.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
