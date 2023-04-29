The deck offers views and a quiet spot for outdoor dining. The Western red cedar vertical siding is naturally resistant to rot and decay, making it a hardy choice for the exterior. The bronze wolf sculpture is by Sharon Loper.
“We could lift up very easily the walls, the fittings, the shelves, the light fixtures, everything. You couldn’t have made this with wood or even steel.” —Peter Rose, architect
A collection of Miss Petra chairs from Myyour are next to the pool; all lighting for the house is by Skip Yeknik.
The great room of this Brentwood, California, guesthouse showcases jaw-dropping views of the surrounding tree canopy. The entire 40-foot span of the Connect 2 is turned into a wall of glass, an architectural maneuver made possible by the high-strength steel perimeter frame built into all Connect Homes.
A Simple Plan
A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.