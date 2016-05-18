The master bathroom used to be a tiny kitchen in what was once a tiny apartment. The cabinets were designed by Nilus de Matran and fabricated by George Slack.
Meanwhile, the second bathroom is an exercise in contrast. Lighter neutrals are offset by vivid Moroccan cement mosaic floor tile.
In the shower: custom Carocim tile, created in Morocco.
In the kids' bathroom, a colorful custom vanity complements the clean, white palette. Mirrors extend up into a skylight to draw light in over the vanity.
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas
September 14, 2010
Misty Keasler
The Robern 36-inch wall-mount vanity by Kohler
Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.