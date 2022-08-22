SubscribeSign In
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The master bathroom is in keeping with the home’s neutral palette, which is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.
The master bathroom is in keeping with the home’s neutral palette, which is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
Each hut consists of two bedrooms with double beds, a small alcove, bathroom, shower, and small kitchen. Stinessen made sure to provide enough built-in storage for visitors, while also keeping the surfaces natural and raw.
Each hut consists of two bedrooms with double beds, a small alcove, bathroom, shower, and small kitchen. Stinessen made sure to provide enough built-in storage for visitors, while also keeping the surfaces natural and raw.
Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill
Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill
In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
When the sofa is being used as a bed, blackout roller shades can be lowered to turn the living space into a proper sleeping area.
When the sofa is being used as a bed, blackout roller shades can be lowered to turn the living space into a proper sleeping area.
In addition to having a queen bed upstairs, Ryan built a sofa that converts to a twin, based on a design by architect Sean O’Neill. The transformable unit cost $500 in upholstery, $35 in wood, and $4 in hinges.
In addition to having a queen bed upstairs, Ryan built a sofa that converts to a twin, based on a design by architect Sean O’Neill. The transformable unit cost $500 in upholstery, $35 in wood, and $4 in hinges.
The Yellowstone location is hidden in the woods of Big Sky, Montana and is set on a freshwater pond that’s surrounded by mountains. Guests have access to fly fishing and the best of both lake and forest.
The Yellowstone location is hidden in the woods of Big Sky, Montana and is set on a freshwater pond that’s surrounded by mountains. Guests have access to fly fishing and the best of both lake and forest.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
An all-weather wicker-like fiber is used to create the oversized, and dramatically curved French cane backrest which is available in two different sizes. The Kay collection comes in three colorways: Brindle, Harvest or Copper fiber set on the elegant teak frame.
An all-weather wicker-like fiber is used to create the oversized, and dramatically curved French cane backrest which is available in two different sizes. The Kay collection comes in three colorways: Brindle, Harvest or Copper fiber set on the elegant teak frame.

89 more saves