RICHARD SAPPER ESPRESSO COFFEE MAKER $ 240.00 The six-cup espresso coffee maker that started it all, Alessi's 9090 was the first object for the home in the company’s history, as well as its first product to be inducted into the Permanent Design Collection at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. It was also the Italian brand’s first "amphibious object": a tool for the kitchen so beautifully designed that it is equally welcome at the table. Crafted in 18/10 stainless steel with a cast iron handle. Made in Italy.