Wenes chose to keep the original brick floors to tie the older building to its past.
Modeled after fishing huts, the cottages Hirtles, Gaff, LaHave, and Mosher provide two twin beds on the main floor and an open upstairs loft. Each building has a bathroom and shower as well as a fully equipped kitchen.
This 19th-century New York factory houses the apartment of Brandon and Amy Phillips as well as the workshop for their company, Miles & May Furniture Works.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.