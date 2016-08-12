Central Beheer Office
Saval says this design by Herman Hertzberger was one of the great open office plans of Europe, which differed markedly from American interior designs. “It’s like a casbah, a lot of nested, private spaces.”
A work station in the couple's office.
Fuseproject, San Francisco, California
Pricing is not yet available for ENSAMBLE, but a single board of cholguán retails for about $5. By keeping assembly simply and using glue to join the system, the Andes House hopes to make it a cost-effective solution for the office and beyond.