The addition of a glass wall in the center of the property further opens the interior space to the outside and allows for an additional source of natural light.
Milman Road Renovation
The Syte Architecture team referenced the past while assembling the two-story addition, cladding the exterior in zinc and reused brick from the original wall so it blended with the express chimneys and surrounding structures.
Photos by Syte Achitecture
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
The flat roof of the Nakhshabs’ energy-efficient home is topped with photo-voltaic panels. It is the first single-family LEED Gold–certified residence in San Diego.
Larch timber planks make up the reddish-gray facade and also adorn the interior walls and floor. Zhidkov says the wood "allowed the house to be an organic insertion into the landscape."
Surrounding a volcano in Colima, México, Di Frenna Arquitectos designed a home that plays off the natural setting with a variety of textures from the facade to the vegetation.
Set on five acres, the three pavilions total 2,900 square feet. They gently fan out in a semicircle “like the charms on a necklace,” Suzanne says. The pair recruited landscape designer Bernard Trainor to help integrate the house with the land.