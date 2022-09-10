The kitchen in the main building with historic facades connects to the extension and patio with a regular door. the sides of the hallway slide open to have an extended patio.
“We bought the land not knowing what we could build or where. It’s off by itself and pretty isolated,” says Jeff.
"We love to incorporate the knowledge of the local builders we hire. They are often more familiar with the materials and building practices in the area."
Strategically placed glass doors and windows provide ample ventilation during hot summer months.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
The entire thermal envelope has been upgraded with high performance double glazing and natural wood fibre insulation, chosen for its breathability, acoustic and thermal properties. MVHR provides fresh air throughout.
The concrete slabs in the garden were made out of the left-over polished concrete flooring inside the home, which otherwise would have been thrown away.