Large windows allow natural light to sweep across the living and dining areas into the kitchen.
Large windows allow natural light to sweep across the living and dining areas into the kitchen.
In each of the suites, a wall separates the bedroom area from the closet.
In each of the suites, a wall separates the bedroom area from the closet.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Due to the height restriction, the decision was made to expose the roof joists—which had the added benefit of providing rhythm and increased height to the underside of the birch ply deck. “We designed the exposed roof joists with the structural engineer,” says architect Simon Feneley. “We sought slender sections and loved the idea of the house extension having a complete birch ply lid. The result is a ceiling that seemingly floats above the walls.”</span>
Due to the height restriction, the decision was made to expose the roof joists—which had the added benefit of providing rhythm and increased height to the underside of the birch ply deck. “We designed the exposed roof joists with the structural engineer,” says architect Simon Feneley. “We sought slender sections and loved the idea of the house extension having a complete birch ply lid. The result is a ceiling that seemingly floats above the walls.”
A desk handcrafted by a young Danish carpenter and purchased at auction sets the scene for a productive workspace.
A desk handcrafted by a young Danish carpenter and purchased at auction sets the scene for a productive workspace.
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
The house meets LBC standards for net-positive water, on-site water treatment, and net-positive energy. To create a closed-loop system, potable water (blue) is collected via the rooftop and stored in an underground fiberglass cistern that holds 10,000 gallons. “In three weeks in January this year, we captured enough water for six months of use in the house,” says Todd. That rainwater is purified via a filtration system in the lower-level mechanical room before reaching faucets. A septic tank outfitted with a textile filter scrubs gray water and blackwater (orange) for non-potable use, such as irrigation. An array of 42 solar panels supplies 105 percent of the property’s power needs (yellow), and two wall-mounted batteries store backup power.
The house meets LBC standards for net-positive water, on-site water treatment, and net-positive energy. To create a closed-loop system, potable water (blue) is collected via the rooftop and stored in an underground fiberglass cistern that holds 10,000 gallons. “In three weeks in January this year, we captured enough water for six months of use in the house,” says Todd. That rainwater is purified via a filtration system in the lower-level mechanical room before reaching faucets. A septic tank outfitted with a textile filter scrubs gray water and blackwater (orange) for non-potable use, such as irrigation. An array of 42 solar panels supplies 105 percent of the property’s power needs (yellow), and two wall-mounted batteries store backup power.
The home sits lightly within its sylvan surroundings.
The home sits lightly within its sylvan surroundings.
The cabins feature foldaway beds and glazed walls that create the impression of sleeping outdoors.
The cabins feature foldaway beds and glazed walls that create the impression of sleeping outdoors.
Lawyer-turned-interior designer Delia Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind a staircase. She stuck a piece of glass like a transom near the ceiling, exposing the old plaster. She used a textured wallpaper and a marble backsplash alongside brass fixtures and unexpected artwork.
Lawyer-turned-interior designer Delia Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind a staircase. She stuck a piece of glass like a transom near the ceiling, exposing the old plaster. She used a textured wallpaper and a marble backsplash alongside brass fixtures and unexpected artwork.
Skigard Hytte floor plan
Skigard Hytte floor plan
The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
One of the villa's drawn plans
One of the villa's drawn plans
“The transparency plays with the idea of impermanence, as the cabin reflects the shadows of the forest and their movements during the day on its skin,” explains architect Guillermo Acuña.
“The transparency plays with the idea of impermanence, as the cabin reflects the shadows of the forest and their movements during the day on its skin,” explains architect Guillermo Acuña.
In addition to millwork by a local fabricator, the interiors feature a handful of locally produced furnishings—including the bedside tables and other fixed furniture elements.
In addition to millwork by a local fabricator, the interiors feature a handful of locally produced furnishings—including the bedside tables and other fixed furniture elements.
Half-round bays project to form a balcony, a pergola, a dining alcove, and a bathroom. Dix Aluminium and Glass doors and windows face four reflection ponds.
Half-round bays project to form a balcony, a pergola, a dining alcove, and a bathroom. Dix Aluminium and Glass doors and windows face four reflection ponds.
The interior is lined almost entirely in birch plywood panels.
The interior is lined almost entirely in birch plywood panels.
Refugio 3 x 3 lower floor plan
Refugio 3 x 3 lower floor plan
The gable roof and L-shaped structure add a buffer against the sound of winds blowing at up to 45 miles per hour. “You don’t hear the outside,” says Ravi.
The gable roof and L-shaped structure add a buffer against the sound of winds blowing at up to 45 miles per hour. “You don’t hear the outside,” says Ravi.
The small, salmon-pink powder room offers a pop of color in the otherwise neutral gallery/corridor space. The painting in the background is by Steve Rodin, and the print above the table is by Jim Isermann.
The small, salmon-pink powder room offers a pop of color in the otherwise neutral gallery/corridor space. The painting in the background is by Steve Rodin, and the print above the table is by Jim Isermann.
“We’d go to the salvage yard every weekend and painstakingly go through hundreds of windows, see one that might work, write down the measurements, run out to Jeff’s truck, and put it in the SketchUp model,” says Molly. The chair is by Christophe Pillet for Emu.
“We’d go to the salvage yard every weekend and painstakingly go through hundreds of windows, see one that might work, write down the measurements, run out to Jeff’s truck, and put it in the SketchUp model,” says Molly. The chair is by Christophe Pillet for Emu.
The thick brick walls and preserved lintels are a reference to the building’s former life as a factory.
The thick brick walls and preserved lintels are a reference to the building’s former life as a factory.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
The master bedroom features a closet in the corridor to use less space. Sight lines lead to the forest from nearly every space.
The master bedroom features a closet in the corridor to use less space. Sight lines lead to the forest from nearly every space.
A 44-foot-long gallery with built-in bench seating leads to the main living area. The clerestory windows that illuminate the space feature Wright's now-famous perforated screens on the exterior—a feature that may have been first used here.
A 44-foot-long gallery with built-in bench seating leads to the main living area. The clerestory windows that illuminate the space feature Wright's now-famous perforated screens on the exterior—a feature that may have been first used here.
Uruguay’s beach towns dot the Atlantic coast northeast of the capital, Montevideo, becoming less crowded and developed the farther up you go. The second floor of Sticotti’s house floats above its neighbors to take in views of the ocean a couple of blocks away. It’s capped by a roof deck that the architect says is “great for watching fireworks.”
Uruguay’s beach towns dot the Atlantic coast northeast of the capital, Montevideo, becoming less crowded and developed the farther up you go. The second floor of Sticotti’s house floats above its neighbors to take in views of the ocean a couple of blocks away. It’s capped by a roof deck that the architect says is “great for watching fireworks.”
White-painted pine shiplap and wood ceiling beams lend texture on the interior, where pale gray cabinetry offsets wood-like vinyl flooring.
White-painted pine shiplap and wood ceiling beams lend texture on the interior, where pale gray cabinetry offsets wood-like vinyl flooring.
Making use of a sculpted berm, Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects built identical 21,500-square-foot dormitory buildings at Haverford College without interior stairwells or elevators, freeing up room for courtyards and more generously sized common spaces.
Making use of a sculpted berm, Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects built identical 21,500-square-foot dormitory buildings at Haverford College without interior stairwells or elevators, freeing up room for courtyards and more generously sized common spaces.
The home’s north face is an abstract alabaster box with just a sliver to provide light into the interiors.
The home’s north face is an abstract alabaster box with just a sliver to provide light into the interiors.
As evening sets in, the home glows like a lantern.
As evening sets in, the home glows like a lantern.
Completed in 10 months on a flat meadow atop a wooded bluff near the Cousins River estuary, the energy-efficient residence emphasizes indoor/outdoor living for a pair of nature lovers.
Completed in 10 months on a flat meadow atop a wooded bluff near the Cousins River estuary, the energy-efficient residence emphasizes indoor/outdoor living for a pair of nature lovers.
In addition to the workshop, the ground level holds an outdoor shower with easy beach access, a beach equipment storage closet, and a seasonal half bath.
In addition to the workshop, the ground level holds an outdoor shower with easy beach access, a beach equipment storage closet, and a seasonal half bath.
The North Fork Bay House was prefabricated as two modules that were trucked to the site and craned atop a steel frame.
The North Fork Bay House was prefabricated as two modules that were trucked to the site and craned atop a steel frame.
SOMA Residence by Dumican Mosey Architects was an auto repair garage in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. Klari Reis and her partner Michael Isard made space for an art gallery, studio, and office in the 1923 structure, making it the perfect live/work retreat.
SOMA Residence by Dumican Mosey Architects was an auto repair garage in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. Klari Reis and her partner Michael Isard made space for an art gallery, studio, and office in the 1923 structure, making it the perfect live/work retreat.

193 more saves

Set cover photo