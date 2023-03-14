Built in desk and filing cabinets. The door to the left of the desk housed a sewing station while the cabinets surround the desk held all the electronics needed in an office.
Outdoor picnic table made from upcycled lumber.
Outdoor seating area made from up cycled lumber.
Ensuite Bathroom 2
BEDROOM 2 - Judd Desk
BEDROOM 2 - Queen Bed
BEDROOM 3 - Bunkhouse for up to four.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
The family dog, Bruno, "loves to nap by the fireplace,
The primary bathroom's terrazzo tiles are from Daltile. They replaced the original wood spiral staircase with a metal one, for a sleeker and safer finish.
The enlarged mudroom benefits from honed, gray slate floor tiles and newly painted beadboard on the walls. A midcentury Danish cabinet from a local antique shop pairs with an antique rug hung behind it.
If their everyday mantra sounds something like "reduce, reuse, recycle," these eco-conscious gifts won’t weigh on their conscience.
17029 Vintage Street in Northridge, California, is currently listed for $1,399,000 by Cameron Stephens of Stephens Real Estate.
Decorotation added a partial wall that “mimics an original Eichler feature,” says the firm, in order to create separation between the entry and kitchen, as well as provide the couple with a landing zone for keys and phones.
Custom white oak cabinets compose the kitchen. They’re topped with Calacatta Bella Honed Marble. Fiber Stools by Muuto are tucked under the counter.
The fireplace was cleaned and painted. An original wall of wood paneling was preserved and extended through the home. “We wanted one full wall of the paneling to connect front of the house to the back,” say the designers. In the dining room, the Log table by Hem is surrounded by Cover chairs by Muuto. The chandelier is Brendan Ravenhill.
The Grove Modern bookshelf is from Room & Board, as is the tan leather sofa and the rug.
"Adding the large wood deck to extend the living spaces outside was a game-changer,
Natalie flipped the placement of the toilet and the shower and added a new vanity with a terrazzo countertop to match the one in the kitchen. Brick-like Mason Field tiles from Ann Sacks reach from the floor to the ceiling.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the dining area, and removed a surrounding picture rail for a modern finish.
Tom and Scott were eager to expand the cabin’s windows and doors – an integral part of the home’s overall transformation. A new trapezoid window was added adjacent to the chimney – its installation was one of the few items Tom and Scott received help with.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.