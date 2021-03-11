Casa Parasito effortlessly provides accommodations for two people in a cleverly unique location: the rooftop of a city building in San Juan, Ecuador. El Sindicato Arquitectura wanted to not only provide a home, but also contribute positively to the densification challenge that the city’s inhabitants face. The design concept hinges on an A-frame facade. Within, an interior layout is marked by a rectangular core—also the main social/living space—from which all other utilitarian spaces, such as the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, bed, work area, and storage are accessed.
Communal amenities include a shared dining and gathering space, a pet play area, five portable showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, pest control, WIFI access, secure storage and on-site social services.
To live here, residents had to be homeless, 18 years and older and living within a three-mile radius.
Each prefab includes fold-out beds, storage space, electrical outlets, lighting, heating and air conditioning units, as well as a locking door and windows.
Due to the pandemic, each unit will only be used to house one person with exceptions made for couples and a parent with a child.
The floor is elevated to allow air to circulate underneath.
Ceramic floor tiles, light-toned timber surfaces, and gypsum walls reflect light and create an airy feel.
The piston-operated pine sunshades lift upwards to protect the exterior deck and give residents the ability to manually modulate the home’s access to daylight and shade as the sun moves across the sky.
Currently used as a temporary home, the structure can be quickly and easily adapted into an open workplace with the removal of the bedroom and kitchen.
A double-glazed end wall with two doors frames stunning views of the Aegean Sea. A deep roof overhang shelters the outdoor terrace.
Designed to sit lightly on the land, the transportable MU50 prototype is nestled into a pine-covered cliff overlooking the Aegean Sea.
The prefab roughly measures 35.5 feet by 15.7 feet and comprises an open kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom.
The laminated wood roof structure is topped with thermal insulation and waterproofing in addition to the copper enclosure.
CNC-milled teak was used for almost all of the exterior, from the cladding and sunshades to the 430-square-foot exterior decks.
The bathroom, kitchen, and storage are housed within a central mechanical core that separates the living room from the bedroom.
"I love the flexibility of the modular space: The same space can be used for sleeping, meetings, or yoga and meditation," says Teke. "The house is surrounded by decks, which further connect inside and outside, and I love that different times of day and seasons of the year create almost different microclimates on the decks. On the technical side, I enjoy how the house runs as a machine, a shell with all its mechanical needs housed in the core and underneath the structure for optimal flexibility, ease of adjustment, and efficiency of distribution."
Concealed speakers from James Loudspeaker, scattered throughout the indoor and outdoor rooms, let the residents stream music from their phones. A trio of love seats and a coffee table from Henry Hall’s Tru/Pure collection form another outdoor room.
